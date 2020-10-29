‘Miya museum’ proposal continues to face flak

GUWAHATI: A proposal made by a Congress legislator, Sherman Ali Ahmed, for setting up a museum on life and culture of people living in char (river isles) areas of Assam has stirred the proverbial hornet’s nest in the political circles in Assam where the next Assembly election is due early next year.

The Congress MLA proposed that government of Assam should set up a Miya museum (museum on life and culture of people living in char areas) in Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra which is a spin-off of the historic Assam Accord, here much to chagrin of the ruling BJP. Even a section of Congress leaders in the state too have despised it.

North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and Assam health, finance and education minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma reacting sharply against the proposal of construction of a Miya Museum at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra said everybody knew that Miya people living in char areas of Assam are not part of the culture in the state, but area migrants from Bangladesh hence there was no possibility of setting up a museum for them in Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

He said that such proposal was an outcome of a long-time conspiracy against the Assamese culture. “First it was Miya Poetry, now it is Miya Museum and banners-posters in Arabic. It is a long-time conspiracy. Such conspiracies will continue in Assam for next 10-15 years,” Dr. Sarma said adding there is an attempt to invade our indigenous civilisation.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi has demanded expulsion of Party MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed for proposing for a Miya museum.

“Sherman Ali Ahmed should be expelled from the party. He has made the mistake with his personal statement. Therefore, he should get punishment. The party should either expel or deprives him of ticket,” Kurmi said.

The Congress MLA from Baghbar LAC, Sherman Ali has drawn widespread condemnation and protests across the state for his proposal.