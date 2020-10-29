BJYM leader refutes media reports on ‘conditional FIR withdrawal’

GUWAHATI: The Cachar district Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has categorically denied making any statement before the media about the Morcha’s plan to withdraw the FIR registered against Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) president Lambokstar Marngar if the latter publicly apologised for the students union putting up ‘offensive’ banners and posters in Shillong recently.

Speaking to The Shillong Times over phone on Thursday, Cachar district BJYM president Amitesh Chakraborty categorically refuted the media reports about “conditional withdrawal” of the FIR against the KSU chief.

“The news which is circulating in a section of the media is their creation. I have never said that the FIR would be withdrawn if the KSU president publicly apologises for the posters put up by the union. Things will proceed according to law and that is the stand of the party,” Chakraborty said.

The district BJYM, which is the youth wing of BJP, had on October 23, lodged the complaint against the KSU president at Silchar Sadar police station after the students union had put up banners saying, “all Bengalis in Meghalaya are Bangladeshis.”

In the complaint, Chakraborty has demanded strict action against the KSU chief “as per law” and that such incidents should never happen in future.

It may be mentioned that BJP MLA from South Shillong, Sanbor Shullai had requested Chakraborty to withdraw the FIR “in the best interest of the people, state and party”.

Shullai had also requested senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and request the BJP youth wing leader to withdraw the FIR against the KSU chief.