95-year-old anti-uranium activist no more

Mawkyrwat: Ninety-five-year-old Spility Lyngdoh, a fiery activist, once described as ‘the mother of all people who stood up against uranium mining’, breathed her last on Wednesday midnight.

Hailing from Domiasiat in South West Khasi Hills, Spility had once stood up against government machineries including the Atomic Minerals Directorate and the Uranium Corporation of India Limited in 1990s and refused to sell her land worth crore of rupees.

According to family members, Spility passed away on Wednesday midnight after suffering from prolonged illness.