NONGPOH: All heavy vehicles above 10 Metric Tons (MT) going towards and coming from Jaintia Hills have been directed to ply via Shillong city with immediate effect in view of development of cracks on Dwar Ksuid Bride, Umroi on Shillong Bye-pass.

Because of the cracks, the permissible load to ply above the bridge is now below 10 MT.