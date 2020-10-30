Hydrological survey of Dhansiri imperative: CM

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the state water resources department to carry out a hydrological survey of the Dhansiri river in Lakhimpur district to find a lasting solution to the perennial flood and erosion problem in the district.

Terming the Dhansiri as the lifeline for the people of Lakhimpur, Sonowal said that such a survey was imperative for sustaining the life-giving prosperity of the river.

The chief minister Sonowal also asked the Lakhimpur deputy commissioner to ensure that no one in the district is deprived of pure drinking water, and therefore, requested him to implement the central government’s flagship scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission.

He also stressed on adequately treating the water and making it arsenic free, if there is any trace of it.

Reviewing the stages of implementation of government schemes, Sonowal also took stock of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the district.

He observed that though the spread of the disease has been contained to a great extent, people needed to follow all safety protocols while pursuing their activities.