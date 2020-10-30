Home dept pitches for central jail

SHILLONG: The district jails in Meghalaya were recently decongested in view of the COVID-19 situation which paved way for the release of many undertrial prisoners, but now the Home (Jails) department has shot off a proposal to the state government seeking construction of a modernised central jail in the state capital.

Speaking about the proposal, Inspector General (Prisons), M Kharkrang, informed that the department has requested the government to allot 25 acres of land for the construction of the proposed jail in New Shillong Township, which will be more of a correctional centre and not just a prison.

The proposed facility is aimed at changing the perception about jails, he added.

The department is looking forward to having different facilities in the proposed jail like training centres that will teach inmates various trades so as to help them avail employment once they are set free, which, at present, is a setback due the paucity of space in Shillong District Jail.

The IG (Prisons) also informed that there are 984 prisoners in five jails across the state as on September 30.

When asked, Kharkrang admitted that there is congestion inside Shillong District Jail. “This is why we have resumed the construction of the Nongstoin District Jail, in an effort to decongest jails. We are hopeful that by next year, the Nongstoin District Jail would be handed over to the department. Once completed, we would be able shift a number of prisoners from Shillong to Nongstoin,” Kharkrang informed.

Asked how they are dealing with the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kharkrang said that the inmates are the safest people given the condition that they keep a tab on their contacts. “The people who come into contact with them are only the warders. We have stopped prisoners from contacting the outside world which clearly means they would not be able to meet their relatives,” he said.