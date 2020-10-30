Spate of LPG cylinder thefts in city

SHILLONG: People across the city have been complaining of LPG cylinder thefts but there has also been a sharp rise in the number of break-ins. So much so some Dorbar Shnong have made public announcements urging the residents to be wary and take extra precautions to secure their homes and compounds.

SP, East Khasi Hills Sylvester Nongtnger disclosed that in the last two months at least a dozen cases have been registered in Rynjah, Laban, Laitumkhrah areas.There have two cases registered under Rynjah PS where two filled cylinders were stolen from two houses. Both matters are under investigation. Under Laban PS four cases have been registered where six cylinder have been stolen. Three cases have been charge-sheeted and one is under investigation. Another four accused have been arrested.

Laitumkhrah PS registered three cases where four cylinders were stolen.

One case has been charge-sheeted and Final Report given in one case.

The other case is pending investigation even while two accused have been arrested.

What is baffling is why LPG cylinders? And how do the burglars know exactly where the cylinders are stored? Police inform that in some localities cylinders have been stolen from the terrace. Where are these cylinders sold? Who buys them and don’t the respective agencies know when a cylinder from their agency is stolen and when it is recycled back to them? Is there a numbering system or a tracking system?

When this was brought to the notice of Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, Isawanda Laloo, she expressed her concern about the matter and said she would constitute a team comprising the owners and distributors of various gas agencies in Shillong and the Police to conduct a thorough investigation as there appears to be a grand scheme at work.

Interestingly, in all cases of cylinder thefts, the burglars made sure the cylinders were filled. It is learnt that several well-heeled people in Shillong including those that run guest houses or hostels who are still using domestic cylinders instead of the commercial ones, buy cylinders in the black market at Rs 1200 or more per cylinder. There is a flourishing black market trade in cylinders which the DC (Supply) should be paying attention to.