‘Govt lacks will to pursue important issues’

SHILLONG: Ka Sur U Paidbah Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep, a public forum here has alleged that the state government lacked political will to pursue important issues such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP), pending demand for inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution or the lingering border dispute.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, finance secretary of Ka Sur U Paidbah Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep, Thomas Passah said, “There is no political will on the part of the government to pursue the issue of Inner Line Permit (ILP), Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and border dispute.”

Passah said the state has been ruled by different political parties, from the Congress to regional parties, and currently the NPP, yet none of the demands have come to fruition.

“National as well as the regional political parties should find out whether they are serious enough to fulfill the issues mentioned in their respective manifestos,” he said.

He further wondered whether the political parties took up the issues only to further their political agenda.

Turning to the ILP issue, he said that the resolution on ILP was passed in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on December 19 last year and the fact that there has been no progress thereafter would certainly embarrass the 60 MLAs who are answerable to the people.

He questioned whether the ILP issue was only to beguile the people.

Regarding incorporation of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, Passah said that after things went well initially, the matter dragged on as talks for incorporation of Garo language too started.

“Khasi language should be given the first preference,” Passah said, adding that the organisation would soon meet Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma in this regard.

It may be mentioned that the state Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution to urge the Centre to include Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution in November 2018.

Meanwhile, when asked for a comment on the Ichamati incident, chairman of the organisation, R. Thabah claimed that “outsiders are marrying local Khasi girls” terming it (the mixed marriages) as “silent invasion”.

Other than marriage, he said that not having strong laws has weakened the authority of traditional heads.

“The legislators have been complacent and cannot come up with legislation to protect the indigenous people,” Thabah said.

He gave an instance of the Mawlong Act, which has only nine pages and relates to election only, which is the United Khasi- Jaintia Hills Autonomous District (Administration and Election of Sirdar of Mawlong) Act, 1960.