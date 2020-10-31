Demdema BDO to be charge-sheeted over MGNREGA funds misue

TURA: Meghalaya Lokayukta Court’s order on Thursday, directing the prosecution of the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Demdema in the plains of West Garo Hills, paved the way for filing of charge sheet against the block official and several accused village employment councils for the disappearance of over Rs 1.11 crore from MGNREGA funds — one of the biggest misappropriation to come to light in recent memory.

The court ordered the prosecution after an inquiry revealed that MGNREGA funds to the tune of Rs 1,11,92,137 was paid to non-entitled job card holders during the financial year 2019-2020. A sizable portion of the money was allegedly withdrawn in the names of deceased villagers as well as dual card holders and government employees, it is alleged.

The state Lokayukta Court called for an inquiry into alleged irregularities in Demdema Block after two petitioners, Nazmul Hassan and Kingstone Bolwari, highlighted the widespread embezzlement reportedly taking place and the alleged failure or refusal to take necessary action by the concerned BDO, Pritingson R Sangma.

On the direction of the Lokayukta, a probe was initiated with the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Dadenggre, Shailendra Bamainiya, conducting the investigation and submitting the findings to the court on October 15.

In the detailed report submitted to the court, the inquiry confirmed that there was, “beyond any doubt”, an amount of Rs 1,11,92,137 paid to those who were not job card holders.

The probe report further stated that MGNREGS guidelines were not followed to ensure deceased job card holders’ names were deleted.

“As per guidelines of MGNREGA, it is the responsibility of the project officer/BDO to conduct verification drives on respect of job card holders from time to time,” stated the inquiry report.

Ironically, notwithstanding the widespread accusations of misappropriation being raised for months, no government action was taken by the concerned officials, which forced the two petitioners to move the Lokayukta court for justice.