Heavy vehicles to ply through city during night

SHILLONG: Trucks and night super buses will again be seen ruling the roads of Shillong during night hours with the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police ordering the plying of heavy trucks and buses through the city starting Saturday.

The order was issued in view of the deplorable condition of Dwar Ksuid, Umroi Bridge, and to prevent any untoward incident. Only empty trucks and busses can ply through the Umroi Bridge, the order said.

The timings for the vehicles to ply through Shillong are from 9 pm till 6 am. However, vehicles carrying essential commodities and emergency service vehicles have been exempted from the order.

“We would like to request all commuters of East Khasi Hills to strictly follow traffic rules, cooperate, and drive safe, especially during evening hours,” the SP said.

Witnessed on many occasions, trucks and night super buses drive haphazardly during the night. It may also be recalled that in a recent incident, a scooterist was killed after being dashed by a truck in Mawlai.

The move, however, although made on a pragmatic thought, has not completely impressed some residents of the city, who suggested that the Shillong Traffic Police should deploy its personnel during night hours to ensure that the vehicles are not driven recklessly. Regardless, they were not averse to the idea.

“We just hope no more lives would be lost after letting heavy trucks ply through the city,” a resident said.