Trump election rallies are super-spreader events: Biden

Washington: The election rallies of Donald Trump are “super-spreader events”, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has alleged and questioned the US president’s efforts in addressing the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The raging coronavirus outbreak has become a key issue in the November 3 presidential election between 74-year-old Trump, a Republican, and 77-year-old Biden, a former US vice president. The US has so far recorded 8,945,891 COVID-19 cases and 228,668 deaths — both the numbers highest in the world.

Donald Trump just had a super-spreader event here again. They are spending more than just coronavirus; he is spreading division and discord, Biden, 77, said at a drive-in election rally in Tampa, hours after the president and First Lady Melania Trump addressed a huge crowd in the city in Florida, a battleground state.

Thousands of people, many of them without masks, crowded together at an outdoor event in Tampa on Thursday to hear Trump at the rally.

Donald Trump has given up (fight against coronavirus), Biden alleged.

Over the weekend, the White House Chief of Staff said, and I am quoting, ‘we are not going to control the pandemic’. It’s obvious he’s not, he said, referring to a recent interview of White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Meadows, in an interview to CNN’s “State of the Union”, on Sunday said, “We are not going to control the pandemic,” arguing that “proper mitigation factors” like therapies and vaccines should be the priority. (AP)