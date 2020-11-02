Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Police Bazar beautification remains in paper only

By Bureau
Chaos in Police Bazar.(ST)

SHILLOG: With the state government Police Bazar beautification project left to gather dust, chaos reigns over the most visited area in the hill city.

The Government had started the Police Bazar beautification project long time back and a particular stretch was declared as a ‘no vehicle zone’. However, after years, the stretch has become over congested as vehicles are not only allowed to ply on the road but also allowed to be parked on the particular stretch leading to congestion in the area almost every day..

