Truck driver alleges extortion by state cops in viral video

SHILLONG: Is corruption and extortion becoming rampant in Meghalaya? The answer is definitely yes if one goes by a video made by an unidentified truck driver travelling along the national highways of Meghalaya.

In the six-minute video that has gone viral on social media, the trucker who claims to be travelling first on the Shillong Bypass, alleges that he has to pay money at the check-gate of the district council.

Again as the truck driver continues his journey, he is stopped on the road by a policeman on the highway near Reliance Petrol Pump on the outskirts of Jiwau only, as he claims, to be charged Rs 100.

That’s not all. The irate truck driver further alleges that there are more policemen posted on the road, within a few kilometers away from each other, waiting to extort Rs 100 from each trucker. And if they refuse to oblige, they are unnecessarily harassed by the cops, he claimed.

The truck driver further goes on to claim that corruption is rampant in the state, which has BJP as one of its constituents in the ruling alliance.

The video clip was also shared with the superintendents of police (SPs) of Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills for their reactions.

West Jaintia Hills SP, Bikram Marak said the video was shot in Mookyndur area and that there was a check-gate of the district council where trucks from outside the state have to pay taxes. He however said that he could not comment on the trucker’s allegations along the bypass as the area does not fall under his jurisdiction.

The SPs of East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi district have not responded to the queries till the filing of the report.