Teachers demand coverage under Rights to Public Services Bill

SHILLONG: Just days after the state Cabinet approved the Meghalaya Rights to Public Services Bill, 2020, to provide time-bound door-step delivery of documents applied for by citizens, the Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers’ Association (KJDSTA) has demanded that the state government should address the non-payment of teachers’ dues under the same Act.

“The Bill is a good move by the MDA Government to repose the trust and confidence of the people in matters related to public services because on many occasions, the officials used delay tactics and waste time, energy, money on small and petty issues”, Khongjirem said.

He added that the government should first extend and make this Act applicable to the long-pending issues of teachers like the delay in disbursement of salary of the deficit teachers.

He also said that the new rate of Death cum Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) of Rs 10 lakh was not enough and should be at par with government servants. Release of remaining pending arrears of the revised pay and implementation of the retirement benefits schemes should also be covered under the Act, he said, while pointing out that the government should expedite the matter and resolve the pending issues of the teachers ahead of Christmas which is around the corner.