Lower classes in schools to remain closed: State govt

SHILLONG: The state government has no plans to reopen lower classes in the schools of the state as of now.

Principal Secretary of the Education department, DP Wahlang on Monday said that “while there are no plans as of now to open the lower classes, the prevailing system of allowing students of Class VI and above to attend classes will continue.”

Schools have been permitted to reopen for activities such as teacher-student counselling, clearing doubts, addressing hard spots, sharing unit, lesson plans, assignments, submission of works, students assessment programme, etc., in accordance with the guidelines issued by the state education department in September this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic had led to the closure of schools in the state and country in March this year.

Earlier, Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui informed that regular academic activities for schools and other educational institutions would continue to be suspended until further orders and a decision in this regard would be taken after November 5.

The Education department is holding consultations with different stakeholders before taking a call on resuming routine academic activities in the state.

Greenwood wedding probe

Meghalaya Police is on the verge of completing the investigation into the infamous Greenwood Resort wedding party that had caused quite a stir for being one of the first few hotspots of COVID-19 in the state.

“The investigation is on the verge of completion and charge sheet will be filed,” said SP (City), Vivek Syiem on Monday while refusing to divulge further details.

Earlier on July 13, the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner had filed an FIR against 35 attendees. It was during the course of investigation that four more people were found to have attended the wedding. On July 30, another FIR was filed by the DC, following which a case under relevant sections of the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases Covid-19 Regulation, 2020 the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Giving details on the current status of the case, East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtnger said that the Investigating Officer (IO) had visited Greenwood Resort and recorded statements of the people who were part of the wedding.

Statements of 36 attendees were recorded but no one was arrested.

The SP also informed that maximum punishment for all the offence is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 2 years.

It may be mentioned that 41 people from the city had attended the wedding at Greenwood Resort in Khanapara, Assam out of whom two tested positive for COVID-19 while others tested negative.