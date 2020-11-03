Opposition undecided on no-trust motion

SHILLONG: The Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, scheduled to begin this Friday, is expected to see some pyrotechnics from the Opposition on some hot topics of corruption, coal scam, etc., but there no certain indication that government would be tested with a no-confidence motion.

According to Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma, the Congress party was yet to firm up its strategy on moving no confidence motion against the MDA Government, although it claimed to have sufficient ammunition in its arsenal.

Talking to this reporter Sangma refused to make any categorical statement on the possibility of no-confidence motion saying that “these things we don’t share with anybody and we will (duly) look at our strategy and (wish to) keep our cards close to our chest.”

Earlier, the former CM said that the Congress party would raise multiple issues in the form of motions, resolutions and special motions even as he added that issues pertaining to various illegalities and corruption would be taken up in the session.

The Opposition Congress has been very vocal against the government on the issue of illegal transportation of coal even as the party has been harping on the need to have a probe into the matter.

Lamenting that the government’s response on all the allegations and inputs is missing, the Opposition leader also slammed the government over the lack of employment opportunities for the youths of the state.

“In last two years, there was hardly any job opportunity and even the vacancies arising out of natural retirement and death of employees are not being filled by the government,” Sangma said.

Accusing the government of blocking the employment opportunities for the youths of the state, he added that even the tourism sector of the state has gone for a toss due to the negative narrative which has been created for the state. “Government continues to be on denial mode whereas it should have had reacted promptly even to a thin air of these allegations,” he added.