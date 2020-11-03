Police step up vigil on coal transportation

SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtnger, on Monday, informed that the police have reinforced vigil on illegal transportation of coal through the district.

“We have stepped up vigil and issued orders to all OCs and ICs. We had recently detected two coal trucks from Sohiong and investigation is on,” said the SP.

He also informed that in August, two trucks carrying coal were detected in Mawlai and both the drivers were arrested.

Informing that it is not possible to conduct checking every day due to the absence of check gates, SP (City) Vivek Syiem, however, reassured that as and when inputs arrive, inspection is conducted.

Syiem also lamented the lack of a station area to follow up on the matter with other departments.