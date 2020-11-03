State BJP to sit for talks only after ‘formal invite’

SHILLONG: Discussions to iron out the differences between the State BJP unit and the NPP-led MDA coalition might turn out to be yet another wild goose chase with the State BJP on Monday stating that they will not sit for discussions until and unless it is communicated to them officially.

“We have not received any official communication and we will not come for discussion until and unless an official communication is sent to us,” said State BJP Chief, Ernest Mawrie on Monday.

This statement gains significance as improper communication is what both the NPP and the BJP had been harping about when BJP had raised the issue of corruption in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

The BJP had maintained that the State BJP chief, Ernest Mawrie had approached Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma at a personal level to raise the issue of corruption while the NPP had criticised the BJP for taking the issue to the media straight on without bringing it to the notice of the MDA coordination committee.

Following weeks of differences extending to the extent of one threatening to pull out from the government and the other asking them to leave if unhappy, both sides had expressed their willingness to discuss the issues but now that seems unlikely.

State NPP president, WR Kharlukhi had announced that the meeting of the MDA coordination committee will, in all likelihood, be held after the Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Reacting to Kharlukhi’s statement, the State BJP maintained that they will not come for discussions unless official communication is made, Mawrie said that they learnt of the meeting through newspaper reports.

Refusing to comment further, Mawrie said that they are yet to discuss this issue as a party.

Meanwhile, NPP leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong also confirmed that as informed by NPP state president, WR Kharlukhi, the MDA coordination committee meeting will be held soon and Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, who is the chairperson of the committee, will fix the date for the proposed meeting.