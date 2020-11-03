Law and order improving, will maintain it at all costs: Dy CM

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Monday reiterated that law and order in the state is improving and the state government will maintain it at any cost.

“We appeal to all concerned stakeholders not to create confusion. Some sections are trying to disturb the peace but let me assure you that law and order in the state is improving and we will maintain it at all costs,” said Tynsong while replying to a question on the prevailing law and order situation vis-à-vis the Ichamati issue.

Stating that he has seen media reports and social media posts which tend to heighten fear and suspicion, Tynsong said, “It is the bounden duty of the government to ensure that peace and tranquility is maintained at every juncture and I would also request the non-tribal community who have lived here for years to continue to live in harmony and work towards contributing to the growth of the state. They should feel free to approach the government through the SDO (Civil) or the district administration. Our doors are open 24×7.”

On social media posts doing the rounds about Ichamati and the alleged harassment of non-tribals, Tynsong said, “Some vested interests seem to be creating confusion. I appeal to such individuals not to seek popularity through social media Let us find out the facts. As far as Ichamati is concerned, the truth shall prevail.”

It may be mentioned that an advocate of the Calcutta High Court had written to the state Chief Secretary, MS Rao, demanding a reply within a week on the alleged atrocities meted out to non-tribal residents of Meghalaya.

Replying to this, Tynsong said, “It is a matter of concern that people from outside the state have been casting aspersions on the sincerity of the state government in ensuring that peace and tranquility is in place, merely by paying heed to social media. What appears on social media is hyperbole.”

“I request everyone to cooperate with the government as we are here to serve both tribals ) and non- tribals of the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtnger stated that the situation in Ichamati is improving. Stating that it is the outside forces who are trying to create problems, he said that the locals and non-indigenous population are living in harmony and there is no conflict between them.

Talking about the security measures put in place to thwart any trouble, Nongtnger said that adequate security is in place in Ichamati under the supervision of the SDPO Sohra and they are reviewing the situation daily.

On the FIR registered against three individuals Prantush Sarkar, Mridul Das and Binayak Roy who had submitted a representation to Governor, Satya Pal Malik on October 15 alleging atrocities by pressure groups, the state machinery and the district council against non-tribals residing in Ichamati and Bholaganj areas, Nongtnger said that they would need to investigate and ascertain if the action on the part of the three non-tribals from Ichamati area is a threat to peace and harmony in the state.