Tynsong refutes charges of coal illegalities in state

SHILLONG: The NPP-led MDA Government on Monday maintained that there is no question of an independent inquiry into the allegations of illegal mining and transportation of coal unless there is some evidence to substantiate the allegations.

“We have repeatedly maintained that illegalities should not happen and we reiterate that. Where is the question of independent inquiry and for what? Those who make allegations should provide proof that illegal movement of trucks is happening. We will make sure that such movement does not take place,” said Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Monday.

Justifying his claims, Tynsong said, “Let me clarify that from day one the MDA Government is against illegality, be it mining, transportation and we will make sure that illegality does not happen”.

“Those who level charges claim that there is illegal movement of trucks without proper documents. At other times they say illegal mining is taking place. These are all allegations,” he added.

From the Opposition Congress to RTI activists all of them have demanded for an independent probe into the allegations of illegal mining and transportation of coal.

On the site visit of the Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma and the subsequent allegations leveled post the visit, Tynsong said, “He is still on the job of inspection. I fail to understand that the day he went to Jaintia Hills and returned after less than two hours, he concluded that illegal mining is taking place. On the other hand he said there was no coal stock therefore the state government should be blamed.”

Taking a dig at Mukul, he said, “Your inspection is near the road side only. If you spend a maximum of two hours can you come to the conclusion that there is no coal stock?” he questioned, and added that coal is stocked only in the mining areas. “The Opposition leader knows it well that from the main road to reach the mining area it takes not less than 3-4 hours.”

Tynsong trashed Mukul’s claims that there is no old stock of coal.

Replying to the statement of Mukul that the state government has failed totally in handling the issue of coal, Tynsong said, “The ban on coal mining started in 2014 during his tenure as CM. What has he done and why should he play politics on this issue? Of course that is his role so I am not surprised,” he added.

Tynsong asserted that the state government is trying to make sure livelihoods and daily income is not affected while making sure that statutory laws as laid down by the Supreme Court are upheld.