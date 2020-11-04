Assam CS, DGP review law and order situation in Silchar

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Secretary, Jishnu Barua on Wednesday disclosed in Silchar that Central forces were arriving in the state in a day or two and they would be deployed along the inter-state border with Mizoram in Assam’s Cachar and Karimganj districts.

“A notification for Central forces is out and as and when the forces come, they would be deployed along the border areas in Cachar and Karimganj districts. When the forces come, there will be peace on both sides (of the border).”

The Chief Secretary along with the and Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta earlier reviewed the overall law and order situation in Barak Valley in Silchar today.

Reviewing the law and order situation in view of the prevailing situation along the inter-state border with Mizoram with the Deputy Commissioners and SPs of Barak Valley districts, DIG southern range, IGP, DFOs and other officials at the Deputy Commissioner’s conference hall, Chief Secretary Barua and DGP Mahanta explored all the options available for solution of the border imbroglio amicably and peacefully.

The Chief Secretary directed all the Deputy Commissioners and SPs to maintain constant vigil all along the inter-state border at Lailapur and Medlicherra bordering Cachar and Karimganj districts to thwart the sinister design of certain forces out to disturb peace and tranquility.

Barua later told media in Silchar that the state government was taking all possible steps for finding a peaceful solution to the current imbroglio. “The State Government has taken up the issue with all seriousness and that is why, myself and DGP have come here and that being with the people and with the district authorities,” he said.

Replying to a query, the Chief Secretary said the Government of Assam is ‘absolutely clear’ as to the constitutional boundary of Assam and that is clearly defined by the Mizoram Act of 1986 when Mizoram was carved out of Assam.

“We are absolutely clear as to our constitutional boundary is. And that is clearly defined by the Mizoram Act of 1986 when Mizoram was created. No one had any doubts as to what was the constitutional boundary. Our official stand is that the constitutional boundary of Assam is sacrosanct and we will stick to that.”

The Chief Secretary said there are various ways through which boundaries can be altered by following Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution. “These measures under Articles 2 and 3 need to be taken in case the boundaries have to be altered,” he said, adding, “Till that time what constitutes the constitutional boundary of Assam there is no doubt about that.”