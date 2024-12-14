Saturday, December 14, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Lal Krishna Advani hospitalised at Delhi’s Apollo Hospital

New Delhi, Dec 14: Veteran BJP leader, Lal Krishna Advani, has been hospitalised at Delhi’s Apollo Hospital after his health deteriorated. The former Deputy Prime Minister and BJP stalwart was hospitalised late on Friday night.

The 97-year-old Lal Krishna Advani has not been keeping well for quite some time and was hospitalised for the fourth time in the last few months. The reason for this latest hospitalisation could not be immediately known but doctors said that his condition is stable right now.

The former Home Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was conferred with the highest civilian honour the ‘Bharat Ratna’ this year. As the senior leader could not attend the ceremony organised at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, he was conferred with the award at his home.

Lal Krishna Advani is one of the founders of the BJP and a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Lal Krishna Advani was one of the torchbearers of the final phase of the temple movement when he started his Rath Yatra from Somnath to mobilise support for the Ram Temple in September 1990.

On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the veteran leader’s residence to extend birthday wishes. He also shared a photo on social media platform X in which he can be seen gifting a bouquet to the leader.

PM Modi had captioned the photo, “Visited Advani ji’s house to extend birthday wishes.” Prior to that PM Modi had said in a post on X: “Heartiest greeting to Advani ji on his birthday. This birthday is more special as the leader has been conferred with the Bharat Ratna this year. He is one of the respected leaders of the country who have dedicated their lives for the development of the country. I pray for his long and healthy life.”

“Advaniji has always been respected for his intellect and rich insights. I am fortunate to have received his guidance for many years,” PM Modi said.

IANS

