CJ lays base for Observation Home in WGH

TURA: Meghalaya Chief Justice, Biswanath Somadder on Wednesday laid the Foundation of the permanent building of the Observation Home (Boys and Girls) at Tebronggre under Rongram Block in West Garo Hills in the presence of Minister in-charge Law, James P K Sangma.

The foundation laying ceremony was also attended by Justice H S Thangkhiew, Judge cum Chairperson, Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of Meghalaya, Shillong, E Kharumnuid, Registrar General, High Court of Meghalaya and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Somadder said that there is a paradigm shift for children in conflict with law adding that earlier children in conflict with law were put together with adult convicts. For this reason, he said the observation home is required so that children can be kept in these homes for observation and to ensure that necessary guidance and counselling is given to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Law Minister, James P K Sangma expressed his thankfulness to be part of the foundation stone laying ceremony and said that the Observation Home is very important for the Judicial System. Pointing out that having a permanent building in West Garo Hills was something to be proud of, James said that he looked forward towards setting up more observation homes in all the districts of Meghalaya. He also thanked the land donor for donating the land for the said purpose and the concerned department for their initiatives for the success of the observation home.

Justice H S Thangkhiew, Judge cum Chairperson, Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of Meghalaya said that the Observation Home is an absolute necessity and efforts were made to set up the same in Garo Hills since last year, but that due to unforeseen circumstances the inauguration got delayed. He advised everyone to be more conscious and aware of the rise of juvenile delinquency adding that observation home is necessary since those children in conflict with law cannot be given bail and they require this kind of place as a rehabilitation centre so that they can be taught, counselled and become better citizens in future.

It may be mentioned that the Observation Home was built after one, Crinathson A Sangma, a resident of Tebronggre village under Rongram C & RD Block generously donated 20 Bighas of his land for its construction at Tebronggre.