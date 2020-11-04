GHADC forest team, groups bust illegal stone quarry at Wadagokgre  

TURA: The illegal quarrying of stones taking place at the Wadagokgre Archaeological site in West Garo Hills was revealed after forest officials of the GHADC along with organizations of the area busted one such activity recently.

According to a delayed report, the incident took place earlier on November 2.

After getting reports about the blasting of stones with explosives in the area from the Wadagokgre A’king nokma and villagers, Forest officials of the GHADC along with members of local organizations including the AYMBS, GSU and ASWA rushed to the spot. Upon seeing the approaching GHADC team and the organization members, the miscreants engaged in the illegal activity fled from the spot leaving some of their equipment behind. The forest team was able to recover a powerful water pump from the site in the presence of the Wadagokgre A’king Nokma.

Meanwhile, the A’king nokma was advised not to give in to such illegal activities in the future and to immediately conduct a meeting in the village to discuss measures to be taken to stop illegal stone quarrying and timber smuggling in the area.

It may be mentioned that the Wadagokgre Archaeological site was earlier also in the news after several hundred illegal settlers encroached into the area. Several local organizations had raised the issue with the concerned authorities and demanded that the illegal settlers be immediately deported to their places of origin.