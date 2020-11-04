Over 83L cases in India as daily numbers on rise

NEW DELHI: With a fresh spike of 46,253 coronavirus infections and 514 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Wednesday rose to 83,13,876, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

There is a slight spike in cases as India had recorded 38,310 cases on Tuesday.

Delhi recorded a single day spike of 6,725 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest so far, taking the total Delhi tally to 4,03,096.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 1,692,693 cases, including 44,248 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Out of the total Covid-19 cases, 5,33,787 are currently active, 76,56,478 have been discharged, while 1,23,611 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 92.09 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 12,09,609 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 11,29,98,959.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that the country has more than 28,000 cold chain points, 700 plus refrigerator vans and more than 70,000 vaccinators to assist in the vaccine administration.

“We have already utilized them under the universal immunization program and would be used in administration of Covid vaccination as well,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary.

Besides this, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 47.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 12,11,990, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 4,73,20,376 and 12,11,996, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 93,76,293 and 2,32,529, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases.