Protesters hurl onions at Nitish during rally

Madhubani: Onions were flung towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by some protesters while he was addressing a public meeting in Madhubani for the third phase of the assembly elections.

Kumar was talking on employment issue when onions came flying at him at the rally in support of his party nominee Sudhanshu Shekhar at Gangaur village ground in Harlakhi assembly constituency, but it missed the target.

The onions thrown from a distance fell before reaching the stage.

The security personnel flung into action and covered the CM, who continued with his speech.

“Khub feko, khub feko, khube feko (keep throwing),” Kumar told the protestors and urged the security men not to pay attention to them.

When the crowd caught the onion throwers, the chief minister appealed to the people to “let them go”. (PTI)