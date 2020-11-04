Union Cabinet okays India-Israel MoU on health

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) between India and Israel on cooperation in the field of health and medicine.

It covers the areas like exchange and training of doctors and other health professionals and assistance in development of human resource and setting up healthcare facilities.

The MoU will also help in the exchange of information regarding regulation of pharmaceutical, medical devices and cosmetics.

Sharing expertise for vulnerability assessment for health of citizens against climate risk and public health actions targeted towards mitigation and adaptation will also be aided by this MoU, said the government.

It added that the MoU will also help share expertise in facilitating climate resilient infrastructure as well as provide support for the development of ‘Green Healthcare’ (climate resilient hospitals).

The government will promote mutual research in various relevant areas and any other area of cooperation as may be mutually decided upon, a government statement said.

Post this MoU, both countries have decided to encourage participation of their representatives in round tables, seminars, symposia, workshops and conferences on issues of cooperation, organized by other nations’ bodies.