PWD assures to start work on PMGSY road

TURA: Officials of PWD (Roads), Tura Central Division at Dobasipara have reportedly assured to begin work on the long abandoned PMGSY road at Ampanggre village in West Garo Hills after the matter was taken up by local organizations.

The GSMC from Babadam on Wednesday staged a Sit-in demonstration in front of the office of the Executive Engineer, PWD (Roads) NH cum Tura Central Division at Dobasipara near Tura during which they were assured by Assistant Executive Engineer, John Shira that work on the road would start within the month of November.

“Our Sit-in dharna was called off immediately after the assurance was given by the official. However, if work on the road fails to take off within this month, we will undertake a stronger course of agitation in the days to come,” General Secretary of GSMC, Babadam Unit, Sengrim A Sangma warned.