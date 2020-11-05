Rymbui not to pursue foul posts on social media with other states

SHILLONG: As the people have developed revulsion for the unabated provocative posts made on social media as an aftermath of Ichamati incident, many here feel that the state government should approach other states for arresting the unhealthy trend. Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui has other ideas. He told reporters here on Wednesday that it was the responsibility of each and every state to ensure that no recalcitrant elements vitiate the atmosphere in other parts of the country.

The statement came from the Home Minister while reacting to a query if Meghalaya Government had asked West Bengal Government to keep a check on a few individuals who were out to create disharmony through uploading inflammatory posts in social media.

Clarifying that the government had no plans to approach West Bengal Government on the matter, he said, “It is the responsibility of each and every state to see that no element from their jurisdiction disturbs the peace and atmosphere of another part of the country as we are one as a country.”

Such elements who are making provocative statements should be ignored as they want to promote and propagate themselves even as he added that the government is keeping a vigil on the matter.

According to Rymbui, the state government was well equipped to handle any situation while adding that people of the state were peace-loving people.

The statement of the Home Minister assumes significance as few individuals from different parts of the country are uploading posts on the social media about different issues of the state.

It may be mentioned that the state government is also investigating into an FIR which was filed against one Vicky Dey.