BJP may revise strategy on corruption

SHILLONG: After all the aggressive outbursts against corruption, the State BJP seems to have fallen silent after its two MLAs refused to toe the party line. For BJP it may not exactly be a case of lull before the storm. From all indications available, the saffron party after burning its finger is trying to re-strategise its role.

A party source disclosed that the saffron party may not approach the Court with its appeal under the party’s name but in the name of individuals. Clearly, it is a case of once beaten twice shy for the BJP state leadership.

The BJP initially had even asserted that it was going to approach the judiciary to direct the CBI to probe into the corruption in GHADC and illegal transportation of coal in the state as CBI was not willing to investigate into the matter based on a mere complaint filed by the BJP.

After BJP raked up the issue of corruption, some other partners of the MDA too decried the corruption but none of the political parties have taken a firm stand as far as expressing its opposition to any illegality happening in the state.

Meanwhile, the party was awaiting a formal invitation from the government to discuss and deliberate on the matter at the MDA coordination committee meeting expected to be held in mid-November.