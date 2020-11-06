China hopes for smooth ending to US prez poll

Beijing: A wary China on Thursday hoped the presidential poll process in the US would end smoothly and successfully and said that there is a room for cooperation between the two nations despite “some differences,” as observers forecast heightening of the rivalry between the top two economies no matter whoever emerges victorious.

The US presidential election remained undecided Thursday evening, turning the nation’s attention to a handful of battleground states that continue to tabulate the crush of mail-in ballots that will decide whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be victorious.

People are following closely, me included but it seems that the votes are still being counted and results have not come yet, China’s Vice-Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said at a media conference here when asked to comment on the US Presidential poll.

We hope the election will proceed smoothly and successfully,” Le, a former Ambassador to India said.

As per the China-US relationship, China’s attitude is clear and consistent. China and the US have some differences but we have extensive common interests and room for cooperation,” he said hoping that the incoming American administration would meet Beijing halfway. (PTI)