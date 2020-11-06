No decision on school reopening

SHILLONG: A meeting of the Education department with stakeholders of Friday to take a call on resuming normal classes in schools of the state remained inconclusive.

However, officials said that the matter would be up for further discussion. “Once we take the decision the matter will be communicated to all concerned,” the officials said.

As of now, schools have been permitted to open for activities such as teacher- student counseling, clearing doubts, addressing hard spots, sharing unit, lesson plans, assignments, submission of works, students assessment programme etc., as per guidelines issued by the Education department in September this year.

Student from class VI onward have been permitted to visit the schools with due permission from the parents.