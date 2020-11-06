All shops in Iewduh to open daily from today

SHILLONG: Iewduh, the largest traditional markets in the state, will once again immerse itself in its varied hues after months-long restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partial modification to the earlier order that had allowed shops in Iewduh to operate from the fixed premises three times a week, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has informed that the shops will now be allowed to open daily from 8 am to 6 pm.

The order said that shops will have to strictly adhere to the SOPs of the government.

Meanwhile, West Shillong MLA, Mohendro Rapsang, who has been advocating the opening of Iewduh, on Thursday welcomed the decision.

Stating that a lot of traders have been affected, Rapsang expressed hope that this move will ameliorate their economic conditions.

Informing that he had conferred about the issue with traders from Iewduh, Rapsang said he was ready to raise the issue in the ongoing Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

On September last, the East Khasi Hills district administration had allowed opening of only 623 shops per day out of the 1,245 shops.

Testing will remain

a priority: CM

The state government has made it clear that restrictions will continue to be imposed on people who wish to enter the state and testing will continue to be a priority.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Thursday observed that movement of people to and from the state has been eased to a large extent after the government recently changed its protocol vis-à-vis entry into the state.

“We are firm only on the aspect of testing as it necessary,” the chief minister said, while asserting that the government was of the view that the provision of mandatory testing should not be removed at this juncture.

Reiterating that the government would look to strike a balance between safety of the citizens and the economy, Sangma added that the government would ensure that norms would be relaxed in future without ‘lowering the guard’.

All shops in Iewduh…

(Contd from P-1) vis-à-vis entry into the state.

“We are firm only on the aspect of testing as it necessary,” the chief minister said, while asserting that the government was of the view that the provision of mandatory testing should not be removed at this juncture.

Reiterating that the government would look to strike a balance between safety of the citizens and the economy, Sangma added that the government would ensure that norms would be relaxed in future without ‘lowering the guard’.