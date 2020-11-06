Will MDA reveal the truth, asks Mukul

SHILLONG: Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma, who is buoyed by the recent allegations against the ruling MDA, is confident about the firepower the opposition possesses. But his worry is whether the state government “which has complicity” with corruption, tell the truth or try to find it?

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, he said, “The important aspect is that whether the government of the day is willing to tell the truth or at least willing to try and find it. They may not tell or try to find if they have complicity.”

The Leader of Opposition said, “What is important is the intent. If the intent is to create a conducive atmosphere, it will act as deterrence for any likely greedy guy to engage in corruption and unless that is there it is difficult”.

Stating that “deterrence is always the law and that is why as legislators they have always responded to the call of the duty and aspirations of the people”, Sangma said, “We will only have to see how this trend of tendency to engage in corruption with impunity can be put to an end and we will do that”.

It may be mentioned that while an ally of the NPP-led MDA government — the State BJP — is demanding for a CBI probe into the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council and Jaintia Hills

Autonomous District Council after it raised the issue of corruption in the two councils backed with RTI findings besides the arrest of Power Minister James Sangma in the alleged illegal transportation of coal if a link can be established, another ally —the UDP has also made it clear that anything that is illegal will not be tolerated.

Yet another ally of the coalition — the People’s Democratic Party (PDF) — had stated that they want either a Cabinet level or MDA leaders talks on the issue of alleged illegal transportation of coal for once and all.

And all of this while allegations on illegal transportation of coal, attempts to legalise and auction the already dug coal is surfacing day in and out.