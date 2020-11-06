Portrait of Donkupar unveiled in Assembly

SHILLONG: A portrait of former Meghalaya Assembly Speaker, Donkupar Roy was unveiled at the annexe hall of the temporary Assembly building on Thursday.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Opposition Congress leader, Mukul Sangma and Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh jointly unveiled the portrait as a mark of respect to the departed leader’s immense contributions to the state.

“This portrait of his will remind us of the values he had and it will keep us motivated,” said the chief minister, while addressing the gathering.

He also informed that like the Parliament, the new Assembly building would also have a corridor with portraits of all the former speakers and deputy speakers adorning its walls.

The chief minister further suggested that the new Assembly building could also have a section where information on the history of the state could be displayed so that students could visit, learn, get motivated and understand about legislations, governance and history as a whole.

Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma said, “It is only befitting that his (Roy’s) portrait be unveiled in the Assembly and it also gives us an opportunity to remember those who were a part of us”.”He worked as our elder brother and guided us. I have gained a lot of knowledge from him that has enriched me,” he added.

The leader of the Opposition also pitched for a dedicated space in the new Assembly building for the portraits of Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the state.

Recalling his association with the departed leader, Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh said, “He has served seven terms in a row for 35 years and winning an election is not an easy task. The great leader has displayed his character and love for the state”.

“He was a visionary who loved to listen and hear others rather than speak and his silence has taught us a lot,” Lyngdoh added.

Stating that Roy had taken the initiative to see that the construction of the new Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang started immediately, Lyngdoh said, “I would like to see the dream of this tall leader be completed and I hope that the chief minister would extend all possible help to see that we complete the House of all the 60 MLAs and the people of Meghalaya before we celebrate 50 years of statehood”.