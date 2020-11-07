India tops global survey on vaccination intent

New Delhi: Indians are the keenest on getting vaccinated whenever a COVID-19 vaccine is available, even as people in 10 out of 15 countries showed a growing reluctance about getting vaccinated, according to a global survey.

In the World Economic Forum/Ipsos survey of 18,526 adults from 15 countries, 73 per cent said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if available, down from 77 per cent in August.

While vaccination intent has remained unchanged at 87 per cent in India since August, it has declined in 10 of the 15 countries surveyed, most of all in China, Australia, Spain, and Brazil.

Globally, the two main reasons for not wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine are concerns about side effects (cited by 34 per cent) and concerns about clinical trials moving too fast (cited by another 33 per cent). In India also, 34 per cent respondents said they are worried about side effects, while 16 per cent are concerned about fast-moving trials.

Besides, one in ten persons globally said they are against vaccines in general (19 per cent in India), while another 10 per cent said they don’t think a vaccine will be effective (14 per cent in India), and 8 per cent cited a low risk of getting COVID-19 (14 per cent in India), as per the survey.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) said the latest survey has shown a growing reluctance to receive a vaccine, despite progress made by numerous pharmaceutical companies working on vaccine trials and international organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi and CEPI working to ensure any future solution is available for those most in need.

Arnaud Bernaert, Head of Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare at the WEF, said, “This drop in vaccine confidence is a remarkable and sad trend as we edge closer to a possible vaccine roll-out.” (PTI)