Police probe coal mafia bribery

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Police has ordered an inquiry into the viral single-page ‘payment-list’ marked ‘confidential’ that has an account of illegal payments made to state police by coal mafia besides another inquiry on the allegations of police personnel collecting money from truckers.

The list which contains details of payment made to a section of Assam media houses and scribes also mentions about some police stations of Assam and Meghalaya as receiving money from the lucrative trade.

Under the Meghalaya Police expenditure, it was mentioned that for random checking, check gates expenditure, Rata Chora (Ratacherra), Ungkiam (Umkiang), Sonapur, Lung-sulung, Keleriat (Khliehriat) a total of Rs 21,00,000 from September 30 to Oct 18 paid to Linda (a name that was mentioned in the list).

The list also mentioned that SP, Revoi (Ri-Bhoi), Nol Lamare was paid Rs 25,00,000.

The Director General of Police Eastern Range, MK Dkhar has been entrusted with the responsibility to head both the inquiry and submit the report at the earliest.

“We are not getting into the Assam part but have initiated an inquiry on November 1 only on the Meghalaya part to go in depth and bring out the truth,” a police official said.

Enquired if any timeframe has been given for the completion of the inquiry, the official said, “We want them to go depth and therefore cannot push them to submit the report as soon as possible”.

The official is of the view that the probe will bring clarity on the issue as there are allegations without concrete evidence and one cannot come to any conclusion now.

It may be mentioned that a single-page photo of a list written confidential took the social media by storm as it consisted an account of payment made to few top media houses from Assam, association and Assam and Meghalaya Police for the illegal transportation of coal.

The Press Club of Assam had earlier also demanded a high level probe for the same.

Meanwhile, the police have also ordered an inquiry into the allegations of state police personnel collecting money from truckers.