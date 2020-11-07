Tynsong does plain talking on Ichamati issue

SHILLONG: While Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has taken up with West Bengal Home Minister the matter of provocative statements made by certain people from that state on the issue of Ichamati, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong did some plain talking on the matter here on Friday.

Tynsong conceded that both Meghalaya and West Bengal Governments were responsible on law and order front, he said that solution to the issues being raised from outside would not be achieved by holding protests in front of the Meghalaya House in Kolkata, but here in Meghalaya.

“If needed come to Shillong. Let us sit across the table and we will discuss,” he said warning people not to instigate others on the matter.

Suspecting that there was a political angle to the recent instigation, Tynsong made it clear that the Government was going deep into the matter to find out the truth . “Please don’t add fuel to the fire and anybody who does so will be put

behind bars be it a person from Kolkata or Meghalaya,” he added

Appealing to people not to add oxygen to the fire, Tynsong said that the Government was here to handle the situation and it would ensure that it takes care of all the citizens of the state, be it tribal or non–tribals. “ We will make sure that both tribals and non-tribals are safe and we will work and grow together here,” he added

On the issue of the delay in issuing trading license to non tribals by the district council, Tynsong said that the Government has held discussions with the KHADC CEM on the matter and it was informed that the issuing of trading license was delayed this year due to the pandemic.

He however also said that not renewing the trading license of genuine traders who are from here is not justifiable and the District Council is bound to renew the license as per the sixth schedule of the constitution.