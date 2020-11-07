Iewduh reopens much to the delight of stall owners

SHILLONG: It was unlike any other day for Raja Shullai, a vegetable vendor on Friday as he sprinkled water on the freshly laid vegetables at Iewduh amid the growing noise of shutters opening up and shopkeepers talking about the new relaxation in place that they all have been waiting expectantly for months now, even since the market shut down in March this year.

Iewduh came alive and throbbing on Friday as shop owners opened the shutters, all on the same day after a lull of over seven agonizing months, for those who rely on the market for their bread and butter.

With hopes of better days ahead in terms of the economy picking up again Iewduh got busy as porters passed by whistling making way for themselves, shopkeepers arranging their supplies and shoppers lining up at shops to make their purchases. “Let us hope for the best to happen. It is good that the Government has taken the much awaited decision to open up Iewduh. This decision should have come earlier, but better late than never,” said Shullai arranging his vegetables.

Informing that all the stall owners have been hard hit by the closure, Shullai said, “ The public should also take care and maintain all the protocols. If they continue to act like there is no pandemic it will be difficult and if the cases increase the government will be compelled to take decisions to close down again and this will be a death knell to the business”.

His statement clearly reflected the anxiety of facing another lockdown and the dark days that they have just managed to come out of. A shoe seller, A Raza said, “Only we know what we have endured in the past few months. I am happy that we are finally getting back on track although it will take much longer for business to return to normal”.

Asked about compliance of the protocols, Raza said that they have been maintaining strict compliance and also requested the customers to do their part.

Yet another individual from the bakery business, Kevin Kharshiing said, “It is good that the State Government has permitted all shops to open up as the pandemic had badly hit our business.”

“I hope people will care more about the protocols and fear the disease than the fine,” he added.

In partial modification to the earlier order which allowed shops operating from the fixed premises in Iewduh to open three times a week, the Office of the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner had on Thursday informed that the shops will now be allowed to open daily from 8 AM to 6 PM.

The order stated that owners of all shops and stalls shall strictly adhere to the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of the Government and also mandatorily comply with all the advisories of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

As per the order, the Syiem of Hima Mylliem will ensure strict compliance of norms and protocols by the shop owners.