Cong hints at turmoil within MDA

SHILLONG: At a time when the National People’s Party (NPP) is all buoyed by the possibility of a “mass exodus” of Congress MLAs to the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in the state, the Opposition Congress has revealed a political turmoil in the MDA coalition and is expecting a turnaround in its fortunes with prominent political leaders in the current dispensation having second thoughts about continuing in the trouble-torn political wedlock.

“A lot of political figures, some very prominent, are having second thoughts about continuing with the ruling alliance,” said Congress MLA, David Nongrum, on Saturday.

Stating that people have begun drawing parallels between the ruling MDA and the previous Congress-led government, Nongrum said, “I will not jump to any conclusion but a time will come when the head will hit the ceiling and then anything can happen”.

“Frustration is building up among political leaders within the ruling and once their frustration reaches the peak, we will see the result,” Nongrum added.

On the possibility of several Congress MLAs joining the NPP, Nongrum said, “We have witnessed sitting MLAs switching over to the NPP just before the 2018 Assembly elections”.

An Independent MLA to start with, Nongrum said he joined the Congress because of its secular credentials.

Taking a jibe at the current regime, Nongrum said that the election slogan of the NPP was resumption of coal mining, but “now it is almost three years and people are suffering. You cannot fool people twice. You can fool them only once.”

“Today there is widespread allegations of scams everywhere and the answer will come in 2023,” he said.