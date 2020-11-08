Congress MLA laments mafia rule in state

SHILLONG: Opposition MLA, David Nongrum has asserted that Meghalaya is on the verge of becoming another “Mirzapur” even as he declared that he would rise against any attempt to convert Meghalaya into a mafia-ruled state.

Nongrum was referring to the critically-acclaimed action crime thriller web series Mirzapur which revolves around drugs, guns, murders and lawlessness. It depicts the putrescence, governance and rule of mafia dons and the rivalry and crime prevailing in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

Laying bare the state of lawlessness in Meghalaya, Nongrum lamented that there were numerous cases of murders, rapes, robberies and extortion in the state.

“Right now we have coal mafia, limestone mafia, drugs mafia and even construction mafia and we don’t want such a syndicate to call the shots in the state,” he said, even as he asked the government to act tough against the mafia.

Sounding the alarm bells on the state’s economic situation, Nongrum pointed out that the state was out of funds and in a virtual state of bankruptcy and due to this situation the state leaders have to regularly knock on the Centre’s door for additional funds.