Army Major found dead in J&K’s Rajouri district

JAMMU: An Army Major was found dead on Monday under mysterious circumstances inside his camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Police sources said Major Vineet Gullia, Company Commander of 38 Rashtriya Rifles was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the camp in Dhera Ki Gali in Rajouri district.

“Inquest proceedings under 174 CrPc have been started. A police team rushed to the spot to start investigations into the death”, sources said.
