GH has suffered during Cong’s reign: NPP leader

SHILLONG: NPP leader and Phulbari MLA, SG Esmatur Mominin, has laid the blame for lack of developmental activities in the entire Garo Hills region on the previous dispensation.

Speaking to media persons, Mominin lamented that the issues related to road connectivity in Garo Hills prevails even today, while adding that the MDA Government, however, has taken up several roads and bridges in the region where connectivity is a major concern.

“It is a fact that the Garo Hills has suffered during the regime of previous Congress government. Nevertheless, construction of different roads and bridges are now being taken up by the MDA Government,” the MLA said.

Informing that the Tura-Paikan four-lane project will be sanctioned shortly, Mominin said that the AMPT road, which is the lifeline in the Garo Hills’ plains, was in dilapidated condition for the last 10 years, but the repair work has now begun.

The repairing work will be completed in the next six months, he said, while adding that a lot remains to be done for bringing about an all-round development in Garo Hills. “In the next two years, there will be lot of changes in Garo Hills,” he said, while adding that Tura-Baghmara road was not even motorable but it is now being repaired.