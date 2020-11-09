One arrested with heroin

SHILLONG: The Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested one George Diengdoh (23), who was found in possession of three soap boxes containing heroin which weighed 39.75 grams.

In a statement issued here, the police said that based on a tip off about a suspect, going by the name Breezy, was proceeding from Byrnihat to buy drugs, the ANTF swung into action.

Initially, the suspect managed to evade the police Naka as he could not be identified, but the ANTF managed to locate him somewhere in Umshing area later. Accordingly, the Rangbah Shnong was contacted and after some recce, the police zeroed in on the suspect’s location.

Accordingly, search was conducted and the suspect, Diengdoh, was found with the heroin. A case under the NDPS Act is being followed up.