GSU seeks DC’s intervention on vehicle fare hike

TURA: President of the Mindikgre regional Unit of the GSU, Greneth M Sangma has submitted a complaint to South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, H B Marak raising the issue of hike in various vehicle fares in the district.

According to Sangma, there has been a sudden rise in the fares of both private and commercial transport vehicles like Auto, Sumo, Bus and other passenger vehicles.

“There have been many complaints from various sections of the society against the rise in vehicle fares of private public transportation agencies and private commercial transportation. This is badly affecting the people during the current pandemic as many are suffering economically,” Sangma said while urging the deputy commissioner’s intervention.