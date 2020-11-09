Tura Churches appeal for release of arrested Jesuit Priest

TURA: The Tura Based Christian Churches (TBCC) a combined religious body comprising of various Christian denominations of the town on Monday dashed off a memorandum to Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi appealing for the immediate release of Jesuit Priest, Fr Stan Swamy who was earlier arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Fr Stan Swamy is an 83 year old Jesuit Priest who has been working for the welfare of tribals in Jharkand for over thirty years. He was arrested by the NIA on 8 October in connection with a case related to the Bhima-Koregaon incident for further investigations.

Earlier on Sunday night, the TBCC had also conducted a Prayer cum Candle Light Vigil service at the Tura Circuit House junction to pray for the safe and early release of Fr Swamy. Prominent religious leaders of the town including Tura Bishop, Rev Fr Andrew R Marak, Hawakhana Baptist Church Pastor, Rev Frithing Sangma and others had participated in the service.

In their memorandum submitted through the west Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner to Prime Minister, Modi, the TBCC pointed out that Fr Stan Swamy has been suffering from old age related diseases like Parkinson’s disease and prayed for his safe and immediate release.

“He needs regular medical attention. Given his age, his health condition and his reputation as a prominent Christian leader of a well known Jesuit order and the yeoman service he has rendered to many downtrodden and marginalized section of the society with utmost sincerity and commitment in the country, we on behalf of the Christian community of Garo Hills appeal to you to kindly release him from detention without any further delay,” the TBCC said.

The TBCC pointed out that many Christians are being falsely implicated in various cases in the country and reminded that in the present case Fr Stan Swamy has been cooperating with the investigating agencies by providing detailed statements with regard to the case in July and August this year. It urged Prime Minister Modi to personally see that Christians are not needlessly beleaguered and appealed for Fr Swamy’s release at the earliest.

Reminding of the Prime Minister’s promise for ‘Acche Din’ for ‘Aam Aadmi’ under the theme ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ the TBCC hoped that justice would be given under his able leadership and government.

“We hope that Christians will not be left dissatisfied and empty by your office. We pray to the Almighty to bless you so that you may create a paradise for all fellow citizens irrespective of caste, creed and social status. We look forward to working together in tandem for the progress of our great Nation,” the TBCC stated.