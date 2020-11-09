Opposition attacks ruling MDA over illegal mining, transportation of coal

SHILLONG: The Opposition Congress cornered the ruling MDA coalition on the issue of illegal mining and transportation of coal in the State Assembly on Monday.

The issue of illegal mining and transportation coal dominated the Question Hour on the second day of the Autumn Session of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly with the Opposition Congress firing salvos at the ruling MDA coalition.

Associate member of the United Democratic Party(UDP) Syntar Klas Sunn raised the question on whether mining lease has been given to any agency to carry out coal mining operations in privately-owned, community-owned land in the State in accordance with approved mining plan as per Act 1957 and Mineral Concession rules 1960 following the Supreme Court order of July 2019.

In reply, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that all these mining leases whichever were under process and till date the process was not completed and only when the process was over mining could start.