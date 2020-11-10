FP shops directed to ensure 100% collection of Aadhar from beneficiaries

TURA: Fair Price (FP) Shop Dealers from West Garo Hills have been directed to ensure 100% collection of Aadhar card and mobile numbers from beneficiaries tagged with their F.P. Shop centres failing which renewal of their licenses for the year 2021 will not be considered.

The directive was given by the Deputy Commissioner (Supply) as per the instructions of the Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Shillong which informed that the Government of India would be implementing ‘One Nation One Ration Card” (ONORC) under which, beneficiary can avail foodgrains from any part of the Country and can be identified through biometric authentication. For this, Electronic Point of sale (ePOS) machine will be rolled out and ePOS will be distributed to all F P Shop Dealers under Tura Sadar Division, the notification added.

The distribution of food grains to the beneficiaries under NFSA/ Non NFSA would in futurel be conducted through the ePOS machine for free, fair and digital distribution of foodgrains under NFSA and to ensure that genuine beneficiaries are being benefitted with this system. In order to implement ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ (ONORC), in Tura Sadar Division, Fair Price Shop Automation, Aadhar seeding, mobile seeding of Fair Price Shop dealers and the beneficiaries of AAY, PHH and Non NFSA cards is mandatory for ePOS authentication at the time of delivery of food grains, the notification said.

Meanwhile, all beneficiaries under the said category have also been directed to submit their Aadhar cards and mobile numbers within November 20, 2020 to their F.P. Shop Dealers for submission of the same to the Deputy Commissioners Office (Supply), Tura, failure of which would lead to withholding of allotment of food grains with immediate effect.