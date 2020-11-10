Former Sahitya Sabha president joins AGP

GUWAHATI: Former Asam Sahitya Sabha president Paramananda Rajbongshi on Tuesday joined Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) at the regional party’s headquarters here putting all speculations that were doing the rounds of late, to rest.

Rajbongshi had served as general secretary of the Sahitya Sabha and was later elected president of the state’s apex literary body in the year 2017.

The former Sabha president said that he strongly advocated regionalism and was clear about joining AGP, an ally in the ruling BJP-led Assam government.

“I strongly advocate regionalism. In fact, being associated with the Sahitya Sabha and working for the greater Assamese community has motivated me to keep my regionalism spirit alive,” he said.

Rajbongshi had in fact last month claimed he would join active politics and contest the 2021 Assembly elections from either Sipajhar or Kalaigaon constituency on an AGP ticket.

Along with prominent personalities, several former AJYCP Bongaigaon members also joined AGP in the programme organised at the party’s headquarters.

Welcoming the former Sabha president and other personalities to the regional party’s fold, AGP president Atul Bora said that progressive regionalism was moving ahead with a renewed force. Bora said that the joining of prominent personalities and other members of organizations has revitalised the party’s spirits.

“We resolve to move forward rectifying mistakes of the past with a new hope for the future of Assam,” the AGP president said.