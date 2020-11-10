Govt to look after Covid-positive inmates of city orphanage

SHILLONG: With over 40 children from AW Thomas Girls’ Orphanage at Jaiaw Lumsyntiew in Shillong, testing positive for COVID-19 recently, Health Minister, AL Hek has asserted that the department will leave no stone unturned to ensure that all of them remain safe from the virus.

He also informed that they were asymptomatic.

The children who tested positive are between 7 and 18 years.

On a separate note, Hek informed that he had recovered from COVID after testing negative on Monday.

Meanwhile, 28 new cases and 37 recoveries were recorded in the state on Monday. The state now has 1024 active cases while the fatality rate stands at 0.919 per cent with 94 deaths.

As many as 9112 people have recovered so far.